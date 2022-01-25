Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $24.94 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Unilever by 18,938.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 171,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 170,637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Unilever by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 857,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. 144,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

