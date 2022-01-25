Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $29.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $35.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,571.60. 34,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,377. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,870.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,827.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

