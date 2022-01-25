Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $36.64 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for about 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cerner worth $36,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 67,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

