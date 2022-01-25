Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $64.17 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $64,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.96. 197,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,376,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $637.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.