Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 177,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,361. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

