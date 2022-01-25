Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,138 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $104.35. 8,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

