Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.28 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.36.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

