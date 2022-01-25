Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $611.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,461. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

