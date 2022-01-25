Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 186,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. 114,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

