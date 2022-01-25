Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

