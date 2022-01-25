Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

