Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,742. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

