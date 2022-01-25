Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.03. 124,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,838,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $384.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.