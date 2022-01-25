Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 953.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $15.25 on Tuesday, hitting $349.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.62 and a 200-day moving average of $423.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,839. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

