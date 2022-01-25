Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 953.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Illumina stock traded down $15.25 on Tuesday, hitting $349.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.62 and a 200-day moving average of $423.88.
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,839. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
