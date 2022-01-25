Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,967 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.00. 50,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,046. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

