Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.37. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

BXP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.25. 1,071,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

