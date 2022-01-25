Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.25. 1,071,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

