Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.