Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,085,742 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.03.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.