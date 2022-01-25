Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.41. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

