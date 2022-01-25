Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$251.15.

TSE BYD traded up C$0.86 on Tuesday, hitting C$176.92. 18,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$198.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$225.93. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$167.07 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

