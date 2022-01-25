BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading 23.1% Higher

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) traded up 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BR Malls Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get BR Malls Participações alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.