Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

BHF traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 645,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,093. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,042,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

