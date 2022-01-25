Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $8,692,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. 232,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,939,051. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

