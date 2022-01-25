British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.90

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 15408876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

