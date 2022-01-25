Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.