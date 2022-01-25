Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.25. 30,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

