Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.15. Aflac reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $64.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

