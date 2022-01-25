Brokerages Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce sales of $29.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Docebo reported sales of $18.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in Docebo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Docebo by 44.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 1,607.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.30.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

