Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 299,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,035. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 567.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.