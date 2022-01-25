Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 31,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,978. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

