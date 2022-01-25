Brokerages Anticipate Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valens.

VLNS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,690. Valens has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valens stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Valens at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

