Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avalara posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. 72,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,493. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $157.93.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

