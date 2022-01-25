Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $314.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $320.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 352.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

