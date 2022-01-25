Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.