Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $66.69 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

