Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Bank of America raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

