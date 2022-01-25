Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.84. 16,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

