Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.37. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

