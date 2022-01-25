Brokers Offer Predictions for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the airline will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,512,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

