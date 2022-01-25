Brokers Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Cowen upped their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Plug Power by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,506,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,688,000 after purchasing an additional 484,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

