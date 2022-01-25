Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.05. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

