Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE BIP opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.