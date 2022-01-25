Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.25. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1,105,218 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
