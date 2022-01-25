Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.25. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1,105,218 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 249,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

