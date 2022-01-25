Brookline Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45,445% compared to the average volume of 11 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,737. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.