Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

