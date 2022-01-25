Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Brown & Brown Company Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
