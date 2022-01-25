BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.64

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.64 and traded as high as $22.18. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 194,989 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In other news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

