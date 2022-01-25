Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Brunswick worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

