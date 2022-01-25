BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last Week

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $83.55 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.67 or 0.06636410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.10 or 0.99939093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049036 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

