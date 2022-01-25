BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get BTRS alerts:

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.